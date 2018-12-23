Auto-rickshaw-car-bike collision kills 3 in Tripura

Agartala: Three persons were killed and four injured following a collision between an auto-rickshaw, car and bike in Amtali in Tripura.

An woman and a teenager were charred to death in the accident, police said.

Police sources said a high speed bike dashed into the CNG-run auto-rickshaw from the rear end and the three-wheeler collided with the car coming from the opposite direction erupting in a huge ball of fire.

Two passengers of the auto-rickshaw were charred to death on the spot. The other succumbed to his injuries in the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital.

Police sources said the accident took place some 12 km south of here on the Agartala-Sabroom National Highway late on Saturday.

All vehicles burnt to their chassis before the fire fighters reached the spot. The disfigured bodies were yet to be identified, police said.