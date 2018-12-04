Australia outclass England 3-0, Ireland held by China

Bhubaneswar: Australia outclassed England 3-0 in a Pool B match of the ongoing Odisha Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga stadium here on Tuesday.

With this win, Australia topped their group chart with two wins from as many games and six points in their kitty, while England are at the second spot after suffering a loss and playing a draw.

The contest remained goalless for the first three quarters before Jake Whetton found the back of the net in the 47th minute to put Australia ahead.

Three minutes later, Blake Govers’ goal extended Australia’s lead to 2-0, while Corey Weyer also scored in the 56th minute to make the scoreline read 3-0.

In today’s second match, Ireland were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by tournament debutants China in their second pool game at the World Cup.

Ireland missed a series of chances as they dominated the first half.

But Guo Jin’s penalty corner gave China a 43th-minute lead and while Alan Sothern immediately levelled, the Irish could not force a winner.