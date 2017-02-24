Australia leads by 298 on the 2nd day

Pune: A dreadful day ends up for India as Australia took the lead compiling 298 runs on the 2nd day of 1st test. With Steve Smith unbeaten on 59 and Mitchell Marsh on 21 at the other end hold Aussies on 143/4 at stumps.

On Friday, Pune witnessed the dismissal of Indian team for meagre 105 runs in the first innings of their first test match against Australia.

Team India bundled out as O’ Keefe picked wickets with figures of 6-35. For India, 64 is the top individual score fetched by opener Lokesh Rahul but captain Virat Kohli walks out the pavilion for duck.

On the first day runs form Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Starc eased the team for getting 260 runs and Australia has a big score ahead of day 3 putting forth a great challenge for the hosts to counter.