AugustaWestland scam: Former IAF chief SP Tyagi gets bail

New Delhi: Former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief SP Tyagi has been granted bail by a Delhi court on Monday in relation to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal scam.

The court has further asked Tyagi not to leave the country or try to contact any witness and deposit Rs 2 lakh security bond.

A court also said it would pass order, on January 4, on the bail plea of Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and Delhi-based advocate Gautam Khaitan and others arrested in AgustaWestland chopper deal case.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar on December 23 had reserved the order on the bail applications of Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and a Delhi-based lawyer Gautam Khaitan.

The retired Air Marshal was arrested along with his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan on December 10.

Tyagi, alongwith various other Indian officers, allegedly accepted bribe in the Rs 3600 contract for a dozen helicopters when his cousins got into the deal through middlemen in 2004 using his influence as the upcoming Air Force Chief.

Earlier this year, the Milan Appellate Court verdict had suggested that Tyagi had met AW officials with his cousins to fix the deal.

On January 1, 2014, the contract with Finmeccanica’s British subsidiary AgustaWestland was cancelled by India after allegations of breach in contractual obligations surfaced. Kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore were allegedly paid for securing the deal to supply 12 AW101 VVIP choppers to the IAF.