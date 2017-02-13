Latest News Update

Attempts to make World’s heaviest woman lose 2 kilos a day

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
World's heaviest

Mumbai: World’s heaviest woman Eman Ahmed’s biggest challenge begins from on Monday. 500-kg Egyptian Eman who arrived in the city on Saturday for weight reduction surgery, will be served only liquid supplements, beginning today.

It hopes that she drops 50 kg in 25 days. She will have to lose 2 kg every day to even qualify for the life saving bariatric surgery she desperately needs. Last two days, the doctors stuck to the diet – chicken, mutton and bread to her.

According to the doctors, from beginning today, all solid food will be removed from her diet for the next 20-25 days. She will be given only liquid supplements rich in protein, fibre and dairy every two hours, six to seven times a day.

Besides the diet, Eman will undergo passive physiotherapy involving massage and joint mobilization to burn fat and improve blood circulation.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Anubhav Anubhav
12.6K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
8.5K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate
7.2K
Latest News Update

Buddhaditya can’t take Odia film criticism!
Miscreants slit girls’s throat Miscreants slit girls’s throat
6.4K
Crime

Miscreants slit girl’s throat
heaviest heaviest
4.0K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
To Top