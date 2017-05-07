Attempting record, 86-yr-old mountaineer dies at Everest base camp

Kathmandu: Nepal’s 86-year-old mountaineer Min Bahadur Sherchan, who was once the oldest climber to scale the Mount Everest, died on Saturday at its base camp, leaving his dream to re-conquer the world’s tallest peak unfulfilled.

He is second mountaineer to die in a week while preparing to climb the world’s highest peak. Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck, died in a fall in the Everest region early this week.

Sherchan was making an attempt to scale the Mount Everest in a bid to reclaim the honour of being the oldest man to climb the world’s tallest peak. Only last week, famous Swiss climber Ueli Steck was lost to the Everest region.

He had left Kathmandu on April 16 to scale the peak, leading a seven-memember team, sources said.

Sherchan had scaled the Everest at the age of 76 in 2008 and recorded his name in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2010 as the oldest climber.