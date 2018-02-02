Attempt to murder case registered against CM’s egg attacker

Balasore: The woman, Rajeswari Kamila who had who hurled eggs at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while he was addressing a public meeting at Bhograi on Wednesday, has been booked under Sections of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy by the Bhograi Marine Police.

“A case has been registered under section 307 and 12(b) of IPC basing on compliant of a policeman on duty. The action would be taken after her discharge from hospital,” said IIC Jogendra Malik.

Rajeswari, who was allegedly thrashed by a group of enraged people after she threw eggs at the CM, is now undergoing treatment in the Baleswar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). She had complained of chest and body pain following the attack.

The woman, wife of local BJP leader Dillip Kamila, hurled a couple of eggs at the CM when Dillip had been kept in detention by police since the Tuesday night.

“It was my protest against Kunduli shameful incident,” said Rajeswari Kamila.