Headlines

Attempt to murder case registered against CM’s egg attacker

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen egg attack

Balasore: The woman, Rajeswari Kamila who had who hurled eggs at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while he was addressing a public meeting at Bhograi on Wednesday, has been booked under Sections of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy by the Bhograi Marine Police.

“A case has been registered under section 307 and 12(b) of IPC basing on compliant of a policeman on duty. The action would be taken after her discharge from hospital,” said IIC Jogendra Malik.

Rajeswari, who was allegedly thrashed by a group of enraged people after she threw eggs at the CM, is now undergoing treatment in the Baleswar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). She had complained of chest and body pain following the attack.

The woman, wife of local BJP leader Dillip Kamila, hurled a couple of eggs at the CM when Dillip had been kept in detention by police since the Tuesday night.

“It was my protest against Kunduli shameful incident,” said Rajeswari Kamila.

 

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
941
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
rape rape
932
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
876
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top