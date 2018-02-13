Attack on VK Pandian’s house: One more accused arrested in city

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its crackdown on the accused involved in attacking the residence of VK Pandian, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s private secretary last Saturday, the Commissionerate police today arrested another person from Sarakantara area here.

The accused identified as Balaram Khuntia alias Balia was one in the group of BJP men who barged into the IAS officer’s residence and went berserk. They damaged flower pots, vehicles and even hurled cow-dung on the walls of his house.

The incident was decried by various quarters including associations of Bureaucrats following which the police swung into action and four persons were arrested from different places. With Balaram’s arrest the total number of arrestees in connection with the incident has risen to five.