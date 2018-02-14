Headlines

Attack on Pandian’s residence: BJYM general secretary held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
V K Pandian

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Wednesday arrested another youth in connection with the recent attack on residence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s private secretary V K Pandian.

The arrested was identified as Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary, Rakesh Jena, a resident of Jharpada area in Bhubaneswar. The number of arrests rose to eight in the case.

Jena will be produced before court today, who was wanted by the Commissionerate Police.

Earlier, over 30 persons bearing BJP flags had stormed into the official residence of Pandian on February 10 and ransacked on the premises smashing flower pots and damaging a few stationary vehicles.

The protestors had also pelted stones and cow dung at the main gate when the officer was not present in the house.

The Odisha IAS, IPS and OAS associations condemning such vandalism had met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday and demanded for stringent action against the culprits. The CM also assured them of appropriate action against the mischief mongers.

