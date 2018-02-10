Attack on Pandian’s house: IAS, OAS associations demand action

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) associations in Odisha strongly condemned attack on the official residence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s private secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian by BJP workers here on Saturday.

IAS Association Secretary Vishal Dev condemned the attack and said such incident had not taken place earlier in the state demanding stringent action against the accused.

Similarly, OAS Association President Saroj Samal demanded strong action against the perpetrators and instigators in the incident.

Earlier this morning, some BJP activists barged into Pandian’s residence and ransacked the flower pots, damaged the vehicles parked inside the quarters. Besides, they hurled cow dung and stones.