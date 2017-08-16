PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Attack on Journalist: Two accused arrested; weapon , motorcycle seized

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Journalist

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Wednesday arrested two accused in connection with the attack on a Journalist Ramesh Rath of Pragativadi Odia Daily.

The accused are identified as Rajivlochan swain alias Rintua of Balipatna and Ayub khan of Brhmanjharilo.

Besides nabbing the two miscreants, police have also seized the weapon of offence and a motorcycle used in committing the crime.

Ramesh Rath a Balipatna Correspondent of Pragativadi Odia Daily was severely attacked by some unidentified miscreants on August 7.  The incident took place 20 kms away from State Capital Bhubaneswar. He was rushed to Capital Hospital that night and later transferred to KIIMS Hospital.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.4K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
BMC BMC
1.4K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.1K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
Independence Day Independence Day
961
Headlines

Odisha announces Independence Day Ministerial Flag hoisting schedule
To Top