Attack on Journalist: Two accused arrested; weapon , motorcycle seized

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Wednesday arrested two accused in connection with the attack on a Journalist Ramesh Rath of Pragativadi Odia Daily.

The accused are identified as Rajivlochan swain alias Rintua of Balipatna and Ayub khan of Brhmanjharilo.

Besides nabbing the two miscreants, police have also seized the weapon of offence and a motorcycle used in committing the crime.

Ramesh Rath a Balipatna Correspondent of Pragativadi Odia Daily was severely attacked by some unidentified miscreants on August 7. The incident took place 20 kms away from State Capital Bhubaneswar. He was rushed to Capital Hospital that night and later transferred to KIIMS Hospital.