Attack on Journalist: Critically injured victim rushed to Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: In a condemnable incident, a Journalist of a leading Odia Daily (Pragativadi) was severely attacked by some unidentified miscreants late last night. The victim, Journalist Ramesh Rath is under treatment at Capital Hospital here.

According to reports, the incident took place 20 kms away from State Capital Bhubaneswar. This shows in what unsafe conditions the journalists of Odisha are living and working. Miscreants have used sharp lethal weapons and for which Rath, Balipatna based Correspondent of Pragativadi has sustained several grave injuries.

While strongly condemning the incident Odisha union of Journalists (OUJ) demands a high-level probe and nabbing of the culprits immediately .The cause of such barbaric attack is yet to be ascertained.

The National Union of Journalists (India) strongly condemned the brutal attack on a Balipatna based Journalist, Ramesh Rath,

Meanwhile, Twin City police CP and DCP have visited the victim’s house and assured the family members for immediate arrest of the culprits.