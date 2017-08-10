PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Attack on Journalist: 48 hours elapsed, Police still clueless about culprits

Bhubaneswar: Twin City police here is beating around the bush and yet to nab the culprits, even after 48 hours of the attack on a Journalist Ramesh Rath of Pragativadi Odia Daily.

According to reports, Ramesh Rath a Balipatna Correspondent of Pragativadi Odia Daily was severely attacked by some unidentified miscreants on Tuesday night. He was rushed to Capital Hospital that night and later transferred to KIIMS Hospital.

A Special team of doctors attending Ramesh at KIIMS Hospital said, his health is improving and he will be discharged very soon. Finance Minister Sashi Bhushan Behera along with Former Minister Arabinda Dhali have paid a visit to Ramesh and assured him that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

Meanwhile, in a protest led by Students Congress President Itish Pradhan near Jayadev Bhavan, Journalists warned to gherao Naveen Nivas if Ramesh’s culprits’ are not arrested within next 24 hours and also raised a question on the safety of all the on duty Journalists.

