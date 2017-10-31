PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Attack on Indian students in Italy’s Milan: Sushma Swaraj monitoring the situation

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj today said that she was personally monitoring the situation following reports of attacks on Indian students in Milan, Italy.

The Indian Consulate in Milan had addressed the incidents of attack on Indian students in Milan through Twitter on Monday, assuring that the matter has been taken up with law and order authorities.

The statement said that the Indian consulate is “taking up this matter with the highest level of law and order authorities in Milan”. The consulate has requested to report matters to the Consulate on Consul General’s cell immediately.

However, the consulate did not comment on whether the attacks on Indian students appeared to be racially motivated.

