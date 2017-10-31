Attack on Indian students in Italy’s Milan: Sushma Swaraj monitoring the situation

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj today said that she was personally monitoring the situation following reports of attacks on Indian students in Milan, Italy.

Attack on Indian students in Milan : I have got the detailed report. Pls do not worry. I am monitoring the situation personally. @cgmilan1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 31, 2017

The Indian Consulate in Milan had addressed the incidents of attack on Indian students in Milan through Twitter on Monday, assuring that the matter has been taken up with law and order authorities.

Attack on Indian students in Milan pic.twitter.com/kY0qwfePm8 — India in Milan (@cgmilan1) October 30, 2017

The statement said that the Indian consulate is “taking up this matter with the highest level of law and order authorities in Milan”. The consulate has requested to report matters to the Consulate on Consul General’s cell immediately.

However, the consulate did not comment on whether the attacks on Indian students appeared to be racially motivated.