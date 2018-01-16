Attack on couples by khap panchayat absolutely illegal: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday termed as “absolutely illegal” any attack by khap panchayats or associations against an adult man and woman opting for inter-caste marriage.

No khap panchayat or society can question an adult man and woman who get married, the apex court said while hearing a petition against khap panchayats.

The top court today warned that ‘if the Centre does not act towards banning khap panchayats”, it would step in.

The Supreme Court had earlier called khap panchayats illegal and said the honour killings they order or abet are “shameful” and “barbaric”. The court had even said bureaucrats and police officers who fail to curb them should be punished.

Notably, in villages across north and south India, khap panchayats are all powerful.