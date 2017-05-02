ATM looter caught while watching ‘Bahubali-2’ in city

Bhubaneswar: While Bahubali-2 has set record for highest box office collection since its release, yet it produced another record here in the city on Sunday night. A noted ATM looter was arrested here from a theatre in the city while he was watching Baahubali-2.

The accused has been identified as Sambhav Acharya, a resident of Balichandrapur area of Jajpur district, who is involved in more than 50 criminal cases.

Acting on a tip off, Commissionerate police knowing the presence of the accused had also been to the multiplex. Police said that they tried to nab the accused by tracking his mobile phone.

After his arrest, police have seized cash of Rs 19000, a gold ring and three ATM cards from his possession.

DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said that the accused during interrogation has confessed to his crime. He said that Acharya used to rob people in parties.