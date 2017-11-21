PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

ATM loot bid foiled in Bhadrak

ATM loot

Bhadrak: ATMs of two separate nationalised banks were found vandalised in Bhadrak district this morning after foiled bids of loot last night.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants tried to break open two ATMs at Dhamara Square in the district – one of United Bank of India (UBI) and another of State Bank of India (SBI) last night.

The two ATMs were found vandalized at Dhamara Square this morning by some locals. Later, authorities of both the banks reached the spot getting information of the incident and checked the machines.

However, Manager of the United Bank of India, Dhamara branch has confirmed that no amount of cash has been stolen from the ATM as the miscreants had failed to open the locks.

Police arrived at the spot and launched a probe into the loot attempt.

