ATM fraud arrested in Ganjam, Rs 10.35 lakh seized

Berhampur: Odisha police today cracked a major ATM fraud case and arrested a person in this connection with the seizure of Rs 10.35 lakh and a number of ATM cards from his possession.

According to reports, Hinjili police today conducted a raid at Gayatri Nagar area in Ganjam district and arrested a man with the seizure of Rs 10.35 lakh, a number of ATM cards, several mobile sets, 20 gm gold and passbooks from his possession during the raid.

The arrested has been identified as Dibakar Nayak from Line 2 area of Gayatri Nagar.

Police said the accused had duped the Hinjili branch of Bank of India (BOI) branch of Rs 25.20 lakh through his account which he was having with the bank. He was busy in drawing money from the bank by tampering the ATM cards and using the E-wallet and Paytm, over past few months.

Police took action against Dibakar after acting upon a case filed by Hinjili Bank of India Manager Siba Prasad Bisoyi had filed a case in this regard; following which police swung into action and raided the house of the accused.

Notably, fraudsters have swindled away money to the tune of Rs 36.63 lakh from various branches of BOI across the city, this year.