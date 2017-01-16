ATM cash withdrawal limit raised from Rs 4,500 to Rs 10,000

New Delhi: In a major relief for the common people post demonetisation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday raised the cash withdrawal limits from ATM to Rs 10,000 per days from the existing Rs 4,500.

The weekly Current Account withdrawal limit also raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. However, the cash withdrawal limits for saving bank accounts have been retained at Rs 24,000 per week.

The hike in withdrawal limit comes with immediate effect, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

Following demonetisation of old Rs 500 and 1000 notes on November 9, limits had been imposed on withdrawal of cash from banks as well as ATMs.