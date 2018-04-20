ATM cash crunch: BJD to hold two-hour peaceful protest tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD will hold a two-hour peaceful protest from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday across the State against the prevailing ATM cash crunch issue.

The party announced it at a press conference here at the state headquarters.

Addressing the press conference, BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said, “Separate demonstrations will be organised by the party members for two hours (10 am to 12 pm) in front of Reserve Bank of India and other nationalised banks in sub-divisions and blocks of the state”.

However, operations in banks will not be affected due to the proposed protest, he added.

People from all walks of life in Odisha have largely been affected following the unexpected unavailability of cash at ATMs for the past few weeks, he further added.