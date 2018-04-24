International

At least 18 dead in China karaoke lounge fire; arson suspected

Beijing: A Major fire broke out in a three storied building at karaoke lounge in southern China today, killing 18 people and injuring another five in a suspected arson case, police said.

The blaze took place after midnight in a three-storey building in Qingyuan City, Guangdong province, and was put out shortly before 1:00 am local time, according to the police.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire was caused by arson”The public security authorities are stepping up their investigation”.

Fire incidents are very common in China as experts reportedly say that the country has poorly designed fire exits.  It also lacks proper fire, electricity management and an emergency response system.

