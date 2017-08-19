At least 10 killed after Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derails in UP

Lucknow: At least 10 people were killed as Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh this afternoon.

The total number of people killed and injured in the accident that took place around 5:45 pm was yet to be ascertained.

It is reported that at least 10 people were killed and over 50 were injured in the accident after several coaches of the express derailed .

The injured have been rushed to local hospital.

Local district administration, railway officials and NDRF team have rushed to the spot and relief and rescue operations are under way.

A team of Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been sent to the accident site to ascertain if there is a terror link to the derailment.

The train with number of 18477 had left Puri on Thursday night and was scheduled to reach Haridwar at 9 pm tonight.

“I am personally monitoring situation.Hv instructed senior officers to reach site immediately and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted.

Railway department has issued helpline no 9760534054/5101 for emergency contact.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his concern over the tragic incident and directed the commerce and transport department to work in coordination with the Railway department in rescue operation.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in Kalinga # Utkal Express in UP. My thoughts and prayers with victims’ families and the injured,” he tweeted.

Spoke to Shri @sureshpprabhu & he has assured all help to the affected passengers. My officers are in constant touch with @RailMinIndia, he further tweeted.

Phone helplines set by East Coast Railway for relatives of passengers on the train are: 1072, 0674-2490670, 0674-2534027, 0671-2200568 (Cuttack), 06726-220599 (Jajpur-Keonjhar Road) and 0131-2645238 (Muzaffarnagar).