International

Astronomers discover hottest exoplanet, Kelt-9b

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
exoplanet

New Delhi: After a decade of searching and verification, a research team revealed a new exoplanet, and you could say it’s coming in hot. The orb is the hottest giant exoplanet ever found, according to a study published today in Nature. “KELT-9b”.

The astronomer’s team calculated KELT-9b to be roughly 3,777 degrees Celsius (6,830 degrees Fahrenheit) on the dark side and 4327 degrees C (7,820 degrees F) on the star-exposed side.

This makes KELT-9b almost 20 percent hotter than the next-most-scorching exoplanet, WASP-33b. The new planet’s blistering temperature is thanks to its parent star, KELT-9. The star falls in the A-type bracket of stars, the third-hottest category. It is the seventh star of its classification to be found with an exoplanet, and at roughly 300 million years old, it is particularly young and toasty—9,897 degrees C (17,846 degrees F), to be exact. That is nearly twice the temperature of our own sun.

KELT-9b is also unique in its proximity to its giant, tempestuous A-type star. Previous research on older, cooler A-type stars found few large and tightly orbiting planets like KELT-9b—perhaps because as they cool and expand over time, the stars consume any unlucky closely held planets.

The KELT-9b planet was found using one of the two telescopes called KELT, or Kilodegree Extremely Little Telescope.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

windshield windshield
1.8K
Latest News Update

Horse rams into car windshield in Jaipur; watch video
Pipili Pipili
1.5K
Headlines

Tension at Pipili over couple’s death; locals torch three buses
AI AI
1.5K
Twin City

AI introduces new flights to Kolkata, Hyderabad from State capital
scientists scientists
1.4K
Headlines

Scientists discover new way to stop cancer
Draupadi Murmu Draupadi Murmu
1.3K
Headlines

BJP seeks Conch support for Draupadi Murmu in prez poll
To Top