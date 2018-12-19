Assistant engineer of Baitarani Irrigation Basin in Vig net

Keonjhar: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday raided the office and houses of an assistant engineer of Baitarani Irrigation Basin for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

The vigilance officials carried out simultaneous raids at the office and residences of Nanda Kishore Sahu. He is the assistant engineer of Shalapada division of Baitarani Irrigation Basin.

Acting on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets, four teams led by Keonjhar Vigilance DSP raided Sahu’s government quarters at Shalapada, office and ancestral house at Ghasipura.

The sleuths examined several documents at Sahu’s office to unearth his disproportionate assets.

