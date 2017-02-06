State at Large

Assistant Commandant suspended for Sunki blast

Koraput: In the landmine blast case in Sunki hills here that killed eight policemen on February 1, an assistant commandant has been suspended on Sunday.

The assistant commandant of the district police headquarters, Gopabandhu Tripathy has been suspended for negligence in duty. The standard operating procedures (SOP) for carrying policemen was not followed in this case where the policemen were travelling in a police vehicle whereas in sensitive areas they are supposed to be carried in private vehicles.

Meanwhile, crime branch is continuing its investigation amid tight security. Also, DIG S Saini met the injured policemen under treatment in Vishakhapatnam and promised them Rs 2 lakh per head for treatment assistance.

