Assets worth crores reduced to ashes in Baripada town

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Baripada

Baripada: At least six garages, a hotel and 11 vehicles gutted after massive fire broke out at a market at Madhuban of Baripada town on Sunday night. No casualty has been reported so far.

Locals and fire fighters suspected short circuit to be the reason behind the fire. Fire fighters took some hours to douse the blaze and bring things under control.

“The fire fighters reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. By the time we reached, assets worth crores, including seven four-wheelers, four tractors and a two-wheeler were reduced to ashes. The fire occurred due to short circuit at around 3.30 am,” said a fire official.

