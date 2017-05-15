UP Assembly session gets a stormy start, paper balls hurled at Podium

Headlines

Lucknow: The maiden session of the newly elected UP Assembly began on a stormy note today with opposition members throwing paper balls at the podium and the marshals trying to dodge them with files.

The customary address of Governor Ram Naik to the joint sitting of the two Houses of the state legislature was drowned in the uproar created by the opposition.

The opposition members shouted slogans and trooped into the Well despite Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit’s appeal at an all-party meeting to ensure smooth proceedings.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present when the governor read the address despite the bedlam.

After the BJP came to power in the state, a decision was taken to telecast live the proceedings of the House so that people could be benefitted.

