Assembly polls: Voting 66% in Punjab, 67% in Goa so far

New Delhi: The single phase assembly election in Punjab and Goa has ended on Saturday. A high-octane three-way battle was seen between the BJP, Congress and a debutante Aam Aadmi Party.

Preliminary reports suggest that over 83 per cent of the electorate has voted in the coastal state while Punjab has recorded a voter turnout of 66 per cent till 4 pm.

Punjab has 117 assembly seats and Goa has 40 seats and both states are voting in a single phase today.

The BJP is in power in both Goa in Punjab with ally Akali Dal. Polling will be held next week in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur. Votes for all five states will be counted on March 11.