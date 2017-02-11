UP Assembly polls: Voting 54% recorded so far

Lucknow: Around 54% voters exercised their franchise till 4 PM in 73 assembly constituencies across 15 districts in the first of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls on Saturday.

Long queues were seen outside polling booths. Some stray incidents reported from Baghpat and Meerut. BJP leader Sangeet Som’s brother Sardhana was detained today morning in Faridpur for carrying pistol inside the polling booth.

The BJP, SP-Congress alliance and the BSP are locked in a close contest in UP.

Notably, in the 2012 assembly elections the BJP had won 11 of the 73 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party and SP had won 24 seats each, Rashtriya Lok Dal had won nine and Congress five. Apart from the 24 seats it won in 2012, the BSP had finished second on over 30 seats.