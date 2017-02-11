Headlines

UP Assembly polls: Voting 54% recorded so far

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
UP Assembly polls

Lucknow: Around 54% voters exercised their franchise till 4 PM in 73 assembly constituencies across 15 districts in the first of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls on Saturday.

Long queues were seen outside polling booths. Some stray incidents reported from Baghpat and Meerut. BJP leader Sangeet Som’s brother Sardhana was detained today morning in Faridpur for carrying pistol inside the polling booth.

The BJP, SP-Congress alliance and the BSP are locked in a close contest in UP.

Notably, in the 2012 assembly elections the BJP had won 11 of the 73 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party and SP had won 24 seats each, Rashtriya Lok Dal had won nine and Congress five. Apart from the 24 seats it won in 2012, the BSP had finished second on over 30 seats.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Anubhav Anubhav
10.1K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
8.4K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate
7.0K
Latest News Update

Buddhaditya can’t take Odia film criticism!
Miscreants slit girls’s throat Miscreants slit girls’s throat
5.3K
Crime

Miscreants slit girl’s throat
Guinness World Record Guinness World Record
2.9K
Headlines

Sudarshan Pattnaik sets Guinness record with tallest sand castle
To Top