Assembly polls 2017: Maximum cash, liquor seizuers in UP

New Delhi: Before Assembly election the Election Commission (EC) appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams have recovered huge amount of cash, liquor and drugs.

Over Rs 64 crore in cash, including Rs 56.04 crore from Uttar Pradesh alone, and liquor and drugs worth over Rs 8 crore from the five polls bound states.

As per sources, Punjab has witnessed the maximum seizure of drugs worth Rs 1.78 crore. Among other illegal inducements used to bribe voters during the polls.

The EC has appointed about 200 election expenditure observers apart from other central observers to keep a check on black money and illegal inducements used to bribe voters at the hustings.

Assembly elections in UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8.