Assembly Poll Results Reflect Mood Of The Nation: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the results of the assembly elections in five states clearly reflected the mood of the nation.

In the assembly elections in five states, BJP lost to the Congress in three states while regional parties triumphed in Mizoram and Telangana.

“I congratulate the Congress, the Mizoram National Front (MNF) and the north-eastern parties for their success in this election. It really shows the mood of the nation,” the CM told mediapersons.

He said these states are predominantly agrarian and the BJP government at the Centre neglected the farmers resulting in the defeat.

“Besides, the central government ignored the Swaminathan Report recommendations and also the loan problems with the farmers,” the CM added.

Asked about the stand of BJD after the poll outcome, Patnaik said, “As I said often before, the BJD remains equidistant from the BJP as well as the Congress.”