Assembly Panel to seek time to meet PM Modi for raising MSP of paddy

Bhubaneswar: The Assembly Standing Committee headed by Speaker Pradip Amat on Friday decided to again seek an appointment from Prime Minister’s Office soon to meet PM Narendra Modi and to place the demand for a hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy.

A delegation of the House Committee would like to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the MSP of paddy,” said Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout after the House Panel meeting, chaired by the Speaker.

Though the committee had earlier sought an appointment from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) twice to meet the Prime Minister, it did not receive any reply, said Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra adding that if the PM will not spare time to the House Panel, the members would sit on a dharna in front of the Parliament staging protest.

Government Chief Whip Amar Prasad Satpathy said, the Assembly Committee decided to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the issue of hike in minimum support price on paddy per quintal to Rs 2,930.

Notably, the State Assembly had on March 25, adopted a unanimous resolution recommending the Union Government to raise the minimum support price of paddy to Rs 2930 per quintal. Though appointments with the Prime Minister were sought twice after the unanimous resolution was passed in the House, the PMO did not respond to the letters.

The Centre had fixed MSP on paddy at Rs 1550 per quintal on June 20 last increasing it by only Rs 80 giving rise to strong criticism from the opposition political parties.