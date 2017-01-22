Headlines

UP Assembly elections: SP-Congress alliance sealed

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
alliance

Lucknow: After days of negotiation, an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has finally been sealed. The Congress party finally announced on Sunday that it has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and will contest from 105 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections sources said.

However, the Congress wanted 110 seats. On Saturday, Congress strategist Prashant Kishor flew into Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In Uttar Pradesh, which has a 403-member House, polls will be held on February 11 (73 constituencies), February 15 (67 constituencies), February 19 (69), February 23 (53), February 27 (52), March 3 (49) and March 8 (40).

The counting will take place on March 11.

