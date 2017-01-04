Assembly elections in 5 states from Feb 4

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced the poll dates for elections to five state assemblies Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases on February 11 EC announced today. Likewise, the Assembly elections in Goa and Punjab would be held in single phase on February 4 and in Uttarakhand on February 15, in single phase, the EC added. In Manipur, the state polls will be in two phases, on March 4 and March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said.

The counting of votes will be held on March 11, the EC said in a press conference here.

Here are the some announcements made by the EC…..