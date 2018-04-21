Assembly adjourned over fuel price hike, custodial death

Bhubaneswar: The State Assembly was adjourned on Saturday due to ruckus created by Opposition Congress members over the steep hike in fuel prices while the BJP members came down heavily on the state government over the deteriorating law and order with reference to the custodial death of a youth inside Madhyakhanda Police Outpost in Daspalla of Nayagarh district.

As soon the question hour began, the Congress MLAs urged the Speaker to give ruling for a discussion on the fuel price hike. On the other hand, the BJP legislators demanded a high-level probe into the custodial death of the youth in police lock-up. Being unable to run the House amid uproar, Speaker Pradip Amat adjourned the House till 11.30 am.

As the House reassembled again, the Congress members stuck to their demand for a discussion on fuel price hike during Zero Hour following which the House was again adjourned till 3 pm.

“There has been abnormal rise in fuel prices since last four months which shows that the BJP led NDA government has not been able to check the petrol and diesel prices. As a result, when the fuel price in the international market comes down, the Centre is not able to bring down the fuel price accordingly. Besides, it has not been able to formulate a clear-cut policy to stabilize the oil prices”, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra told reporters.

Mishra also said the state government should be partly blamed for the fuel price hike.

On the other hand, BJP member Rabi Naik slammed the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation while citing the death of a youth at Madhyakhanda Outpost in Daspalla in Nayagarh district.

He urged the Speaker to direct the chief minister to institute a high level probe into the incident.