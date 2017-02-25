Assembly adjourned: Modi’s anti-Odisha statement creates pandemonium

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh portrayed Odisha as a poor State and reiterating the panchayat election results in Odisha, he said that in a place like Odisha which has set an example for illiteracy, poverty and unemployment, people are with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to the statement given by Modi, huge pandemonium was created in the Odisha assembly today (on Saturday). Earlier been adjourned till 11:30 am, the house for the second time has been adjourned till 12:30 pm. Both the parties including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress joined hands to protest against Modi’s anti-Odisha remark. BJD MLAs and ministers were seen to stage ‘dharna’ infront of statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the house.

Earlier on Friday, Modi while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh said, ‘A poor State like Odisha has stepped forward to accept the BJP. Example of Odisha is given when somebody talks of poverty and hunger-hit districts. In past, the BJP was not able to mark its presence in Odisha. Now, the BJP has earned huge support in Odisha panchayat polls. We aspire that other States will also support the BJP’. He said that Congress has been wiped out in Odisha and Maharashtra in the rural and civic body polls.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have also said that the Congress is on the verge of getting wiped out in Odisha.

Pradhan said that from 128 ZP seats in 2012, the Congress has not been able to cross three-digit number this year while the BJP rose to 360 from 36. The BJD, which had formed councils in 28 districts in 2012, is confined to 18 districts in this poll while the BJP is able to form ZPs in eight districts. He was accompanied by Union Tribal Minister Jual Oram and party State in-charge Arun Singh.

The BJP on Friday also announced to observe Vijay Divas (Victory Day) in all district headquarters of the State on Saturday to celebrate its success in the Odisha rural polls and Mumbai Corporation elections.