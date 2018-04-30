Assault on Usasi Mishra: Main accused, son arrested

Angul: Nine days after assault on Odia actress Usasi Mishra at Derang under Kaniha police limits in Angul district, police today arrested main accused Indramani Sahu and his son.

Sources said, the duo was detained last night and quizzed at Kaniha police station.

Earlier, the police had arrested Sahu’s driver Dushmanta Behera. Indramani had lodged a counter FIR against Usasi at Talcher SDJM court on April 26, alleging that she had manhandled him.

Indramani had demanded that cases should be registered against Usasi under Sections 341, 323, 294, 307 and 506 of the IPC.

Alleging inaction by Kaniha police, Usasi on Sunday met DGP Dr RP Sharma in Bhubaneswar and demanded immediate action against the culprits to which the latter had assured her that he would look into the incident at the earliest.

The Ollywood actress was accompanied by the members of the Odisha Cine Critic Association.

The incident took place on the night of April 22 when Usasi was allegedly beaten up and molested at Derang where she had gone to perform in an opera.

On being informed, Kaniha police rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers. The opera show began after an hour.

Police sources said one Indramani Sahu and his two sons allegedly manhandled the actress and even hurled abuses at her. They also damaged her car.