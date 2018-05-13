Assault on girls: Nayapalli IIC, two women SIs transferred

Bhubaneswar: The inspector-in-charge of Nayapalli police station, Sangram Patnaik, and two women sub-inspectors, Minati Nayak and Sasmita Dhal, were transferred to Reserve Police; hours after a video went viral featuring two girls sustaining injuries allegedly being assaulted by the cops.

On the other hand, Umakant Pradhan, the additional IIC of Capital Police Station, has been given charge as the IIC of Nayapalli police station.

The transfers were done following a directive from Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma in connection with the viral video.

However, the officers of Nayapalli police station had refuted the allegation levelled against them.

Nayapalli police claimed that a team had gone to Behera Sahi receiving a complaint about a clash between two families over a property dispute on May 6 where two woman constables were injured while pacifying the fighting families. The accused, including the complainants, were arrested and forwarded to court.

The injury marks on the body of the girls, who were later released on bail, might be the result of the violent clash, police claimed.