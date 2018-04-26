Assault on actor Usasi Mishra: Main accused Indramani files counter FIR

Angul: After Odia actor Usasi Mishra leveled allegations against one Indramani Sahu and his two sons for sexually assaulting and manhandling her in public while she was at Derang in Angul district on Sunday night to perform in Eastern Blue’s opera show, Indramani today filed a counter FIR at the Talcher SDJM court against the actor for allegedly beating him and issuing death threat.

As per the FIR lodged by Indramani, the incident took place while he was trying to park his car. The car slightly hit Usasi’s car who was standing near the stage ahead of her performance, he stated.

In a feat of rage, Usasi held Indramani’s collar when he got down of the vehicle. Later on she abused him verbally and manhandled him, the complaint mentioned.

The complaint further stated that after Indramani fell down, his sons and a few others present over there rushed to the spot and rescued him from the violent actor.

As per the complainant, before leaving the spot, Usasi threatened him and his sons that she would put the three behind bars by filing a false case against them.

Indramani demanded action against the actor and requested cases to be registered under Sections 341, 323, 294, 307 and 506 of IPC.