Assam Woman Married for 3 Days, Gang-Raped Allegedly By Husband, Friends

Guwahati: A newly married woman in south Assam’s Karimganj district alleged that she was raped by her husband and his two friends within three days of her marriage as his demands for dowry were not met. On the basis of her complaint, the husband was arrested today, police said.

In her complaint to police, the woman claimed that her husband had demanded gold jewellery as dowry, which her family was unable to give so her husband and his two friends had raped her on April 17.

According to police sources, the incident came to light when she had gone for medical treatment to a government hospital in a critical condition. On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was filed in April 20 and a hunt is on to nab the other two accused.

At a time when there is nationwide outrage over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, Assam has seen a spurt in cases of sexual assault against minors. At least 20 cases have been registered across the state in the past two months.