Assam: Explosion in Kamakhya-Dekargaon Express, 11 Injured

Guwahati: At least 11 persons were reportedly injured in an explosion inside a coach of Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Assam’s Udalguri on Saturday evening.

“The blast took place in the moving train at around 6:45 pm. An investigation is underway to ascertain if it was a bomb,” said a police officer in Assam.

The Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express was reportedly near the Harisinga railway station in Kathalguri when the blast took place.

According to initial reports, 11 people have been found wounded in the explosion that hit Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express.

The nature and cause of the blast were not immediately known. Railway and police officials have rushed to the site, about 95 km from Guwahati.