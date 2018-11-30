Asit Tripathy Appointed New Development Commissioner

By pragativadinewsservice
Asit Tripathy
29

Bhubaneswar: Senior bureaucrat Asit Tripathy has been appointed as the new Development Commissioner of Odisha after the incumbent DC, R Balakrishnan retired today.

Tripathy, a 1986-batch IAS officer is currently the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home Department.

A government notification issued Friday evening stated that Tripathy will retain the additional charge of the Home Department.

Besides, Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department, has been appointed as the Chairperson of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC), the notification stated.

This apart, OSWC Chairman Sangram Mishra retired from government services today. Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi will be the Chairman of Odisha State Pollution Control Board, the notification added.

pragativadinewsservice
