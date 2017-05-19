Asian Athletics Meet: City gears up for beautification

Bhubaneswar: The smart city is all set to gear up for the upcoming Asian Athletics Meet at the Sports Complex of Kalinga Stadium by having new wall paintings along the five major roads, which will modify and beautify the ambiance of the city.

As known earlier the event will be held between July 6 and 9, in which more than 800 participants including athletes and officials from 45 nations, would come to the city to represent their nations.

The five major roads include where the beautification has been planned includes, Janpath (Sishu Bhawan to Vani Vihar), Sachivalaya Marg till Kalinga Hospital Square, Governor’s House to KIIT Square, Kalpana Square to Gopabandhu Square via Governor’s House Square and Cuttack Road (Museum Square to Samantarapur Square).

The five roads where the will have new wall paintings along their walls to change the ambiance of the city for the game. The streetlight posts will be screened for their luminous index (LUX) so that all lights will have equal illuminating effects on the road. There would be not a single fuse light on any pole as instructed by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Krishan Kumar.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Krishan Kumar has asked the Zonal Deputy Commissioners (ZDCs) and other officials concerned to start removing the unnecessary and jarring direction signage along roads and streets to give a better aesthetics to all roads across the city before the games.

Among other beautification measures and visual improvement in roads, new markings, painting of curves, paintings of medians along major roads and improving signage as per signage guidelines will be taken up by PWD.