Asia Steel International Conference 2018 concludes

Bhubaneswar: The four-day long Asia Steel International Conference 2018 at Bhubaneswar, organized by Tata Steel and the Indian Institute of Metals, concluded on February 9.

A number of steel producers, researchers, academicians, equipment manufacturers and technology suppliers of the world came together via this platform to share innovations in steel manufacturing technology.

The Conference saw more than 600 participants including 276 speakers deliberating over 78 sessions on various aspects and processes of a wide range of topics like Raw Materials, Iron Making, Steel Making, Physical Metallurgy of Steel, Hot and Cold Rolling, Customer Processing, Surface Treatment and Corrosion, Environmental Engineering and Waste Utilisation, Steel Products and Uses of Steel, Automation and Instrumentation.

The Conference, which was inaugurated on February 6 by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha had participants from India as well as from China, Korea, Japan, The Netherlands, the UK, US, Germany, Belgium and Canada.

The opening ceremony was graced by Dr. Aruna Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India, Mr. R K Sharma, Principal Secretary, Steel & Mines, Government of Odisha and Dr. Biswajit Basu, President of the Indian Institute of Metals. Mr. Anand Sen, President, TQM & Steel Business, Tata Steel and the Chairman of Asia Steel 2018 welcomed all the delegates from India and overseas.

Asia Steel International Conference is organised by The Iron and Steel Institute of Japan, The Chinese Society for Metals, The Korean Institute of Metals and Materials and The Indian Institute of Metals once every three years as the steel producing countries need to deliberate the issues and challenges on continual basis to ensure a sustainable future.

This was the second time Asia Steel International Conference was hosted in India, under the aegis of Tata Steel and the Indian Institute of Metals. First time India hosted the conference (the second edition) was 15 years ago in 2003 at Jamshedpur. The last Asia Steel conference was held in 2015 at Yokohama, Japan.