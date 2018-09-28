Asia Cup 2018: India to face-off Bangladesh for title win

Dubai: Indian team who were unbeaten throughout the tournament is now all set to face Bangladesh in the title decider of the Asia Cup 2018 today in Dubai.

India ended the match against Afghanistan with a second-last ball tie. On the other hand, Bangladesh, have already suffered a hammering against India, on a 7-wicket defeat.

India have won four and tied one of their matches while Bangladesh entered into the finals after defeating Pakistan with 37 runs in Super-4 face-off match .

Friday’s final will be the third time in last four editions of the tournament that Mashrafe Mortaza’s men will be playing in the Asia Cup title-decider.

Most probably the players who rested in the Afghanistan match are likely to get in the finals. KL Rahul could get an opportunity to keep his place after scoring a 60 in the match against Afghanistan, despite not being in India’s first XI throughout the tournament.

The live telecast of the match will start today at around 5:00 pm. The match could be seen live on Star Sports 2 and live streaming will be available on www.hotstar.com.