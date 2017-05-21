ASI approves Jagamohan roof proposal

Puri: The proposal for protecting the roof of Jagamohan, the prayer hall in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the Shree Jagannath Temple here, has been approved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The proposal was approved by the ASI as per the direction of the Orissa High Court.

A technical core committee would visit the temple on May 23 to take stock of the situation, official sources said. The team would prepare design, drawing and estimate of the roof repairing works.

After approval of the design, the repair work would commence, ASI sources said.