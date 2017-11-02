PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

ASI approves excavation at site of Mahabharata’s ‘Lakshagriha’

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mahabharata

Meerut: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has finally approved the excavation of what locals believe is the site of the ‘Lakshagriha’, the house of lac which features in an important incident in the Mahabharata, after years of requests by archaeologists and local historians,

The site is located in Barnawa area of Baghpat district.

As per reports, “Lakshagriha plays a significant part in the Mahabharata. The Kauravas had built the palace out of lac and planned to burn the Pandavas alive, but the brothers escaped through a tunnel.

The structure was located in what is now Baghpat, at the site called Barnawa. In fact, Barnawa is the twisted name of Varnavrat, one of the five villages that the Pandavas had demanded from the Kauravas to settle in after their exile.”

According to sources, the excavation will begin in the first week of December and will continue for three months. Students of the Institute of Archaeology will also participate in it.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

vacant posts vacant posts
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha CM directs to fill up vacant posts in various departments of State Government
Gram Rozgar Sevaks Gram Rozgar Sevaks
735
Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
718
Headlines

Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top