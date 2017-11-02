ASI approves excavation at site of Mahabharata’s ‘Lakshagriha’

Meerut: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has finally approved the excavation of what locals believe is the site of the ‘Lakshagriha’, the house of lac which features in an important incident in the Mahabharata, after years of requests by archaeologists and local historians,
The site is located in Barnawa area of Baghpat district.
As per reports, “Lakshagriha plays a significant part in the Mahabharata. The Kauravas had built the palace out of lac and planned to burn the Pandavas alive, but the brothers escaped through a tunnel.
The structure was located in what is now Baghpat, at the site called Barnawa. In fact, Barnawa is the twisted name of Varnavrat, one of the five villages that the Pandavas had demanded from the Kauravas to settle in after their exile.”
According to sources, the excavation will begin in the first week of December and will continue for three months. Students of the Institute of Archaeology will also participate in it.