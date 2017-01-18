Ashutosh Padhy emerges National billiards runner up

Bhubaneswar: Odia boy Ashutosh Padhy has emerged as the runner up in National Junior billiards at the Indian National Billiards & Snooker Championship 2017, that has started from January 12 and will continue till February 2 at PYC Hindu Gymkhana, Pune.
In the finals, Padhy lost against S Srikrishna who is a Sub-Junior Player of Tamil Nadu became the Junior Billiard Champion. Srikrishna already bagged both the Sub Junior National titles in the ongoing Event.
Cueist Padhy, former National Sub-Junior and Junior Champion, won all of his 3 knock out matches of Junior Billiards and reached to the Round Robin League of Top-4.
Subrat Das will travel on January 19 to participate in the Senior level National Billiards Championship. Six other senior state players are participating in National Senior Snooker Championship and will play their qualifying knock out matches to make a spot in the Main Draw of knock out Fixture of Senior Snooker. These 6 Players are : Amiya Ranjan Nayak, Satyadeep Das, Shubranshu Bhushan Kar, Ashwin Pattnaik, Mishal Swain and Abhishek Mahananda.