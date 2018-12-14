Ashok Gehlot is new Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot his deputy

By pragativadinewsservice
Ashok Gehlot is new Rajasthan CM
New Delhi: The Congress party has chosen 67-year-old Ashok Gehlot as the new Rajasthan CM. Sachin Pilot  has been name as deputy chief minister of the state.

The announcement was made by All India Congress Committee observer for Rajasthan KC Venugopal. “Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided to appoint Ashok Gehlot as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot will be the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan,” announced Venugopal.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi posted his photograph  along with two-time Chief Minister Gehlot and Pilot.

The announcement came after a series of consultations with both the leaders who were camping in Delhi.

The two leaders arrived in Delhi a day after newly-elected MLAs in Rajasthan  passed a resolution authorising the High Command to take a decision.

pragativadinewsservice
