Asaram, two co-accused found guilty by Jodhpur Court

Jodhpur: Nearly five years after rape charges were levelled against self-styled godman, Asaram, the Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court has convicted him along with two others today.

The judgement in the case was pronounced inside the Jodhpur Central Jail. According to police sources, co-accused Shiva and Shilpi have been convicted and Sharad and Prakash have been acquitted.

The five charges that have been levelled against Asaram are, raping minor girl, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and sexual harassment.

Asaram, who is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central jail, was facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat.

Following the conviction, the self-styled godman could be jailed for a minimum of 10 years.

The victim had alleged that Asaram had called her to his ashram near Jodhpur, and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.

The girl was brought to Asaram’s ashram for treatment after she fainted one day at her school.

A day ahead of the judgement, adequate security arrangements was put into place outside the victim’s house. The security forces also conducted a flag march in Jodhpur.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana – the three states with large following of Asaram – were asked by the Union Ministry to beef up security ahead of the verdict.